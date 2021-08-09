Twin Falls County Services Down Due to Internet Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County government services are experiencing a disruption due to an internet outage. Twin Falls County announced Sunday it was experiencing technical difficulties with the internet services resulting in data and communication systems being down. It appears most if not all county services are impacted by the outage, many of the office phone lines may not work. County Commission Chairman Jack Johnson said most walk-in services are available with some exceptions, the County Clerk cannot issue a marriage license at this time. The driver's license and motor vehicle is still open and able to help people, however their phone line may not be working. Johnson said the courts are running with limited services and anyone who had a court date set for today should talk to their legal council. He also said emergency services are not impacted by the internet outage, however any business with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office may be limited or unavailable. No word on when the system may be fixed.

