Some thieves are desperate and others are simply bad people. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you that many thefts are crimes of opportunity. The more difficult the challenge, the less likely you are to become a victim. Magic Valley farms and ranches are fuel depots. You want to protect what you have. Without it, trucks and tractors can’t operate. You can find ways to protect what you have.

There are Some Inexpensive Solutions

You could consider fencing your fuel tanks. You can install locks if you don’t already have them. Lighting is also a plus. In areas with plenty of light, criminals know they can be seen and often identified. The cost of security cameras is a bargain compared to what you would’ve paid 20 years ago. If it saves you thousands of dollars you’ve invested in fuel, then why not install some.

Make the Thief Ponder the Odds

My dad once posted warning signs on his windows and on his doors. No potential burglars were warned he had a sophisticated alarm system. He didn’t, but he didn’t broadcast his bluff. If a thief has to consider whether or not there’s actually an alarm, it could be as deterrence.

Organized Gangs are Eyeing Fuel Sources

If fuel prices stay at high levels for a long time, you can expect some sophisticated and organized efforts will sprout when it comes to criminal and gang activity.

These safety measures are also important because we don’t have a cop on every corner 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

