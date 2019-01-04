Twin Falls Deputy Prosecutor Appointed District Judge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney will fill the spot of a retiring judge for the Magic Valley after the governor announced the appointment. The Office of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced Rosemary Emory as the successor to Fifth District Judge John Butler, who will retire. Emory has worked as a prosecutor in Twin Falls County since 2010. She has also worked as a Deputy Attorney General for the Idaho Attorney General's Office and for a short time as a Tribal Public Defender for a tribe in north Idaho. Emory graduated in 1992 with a BS in Finance form the University of Idaho and earned her Juris Doctorate form the UI College of Law in 1995.

Office of Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter