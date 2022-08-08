Anyone Can Race For A Chance To Win Cash At Twin Falls Newest Raceway

Anyone Can Race For A Chance To Win Cash At Twin Falls Newest Raceway

Twin Falls has a new raceway that anyone can drive on and anyone can win cash. The South Hills Raceway is a new drag racing strip that was created as a way to combat illegal street racing.

South Hills Raceway

Thomas Tillotson created the South Hills Raceway as a way to help combat illegal street racing. He said it has always been a dream of his to bring drag racing to Twin Falls and he has officially done it. Tillotson built a bus that hauls a complete 1/8 mile timing system that can be set up anywhere. The raceway is located at 3100 N 2800 E in Twin Falls.

Catch Me If You Can Racing Event

Anyone can participate and have a chance to win some cash. The first-place winner gets a payout and there is a bracket system. There is a full PA system so they will be able to make announcements throughout the event so the crowd knows what's going on. The event is on August 13th and August 14th.

Pricing To Participate In The Event

To be a spectator it is $5 each, but children 10 and under are free. For a test and tune it is $50. To participate in the main event brackets is $65 dollars. "Grudge" passes get you 3 passes for $10. You can check out everything you need to know about the event and the raceway by clicking here.

Tillotson said he is so excited to bring drag racing to the area, away from the crowds and in a safe manner. He really wants to grow the sport in the area and keep the racers off the main roads and out of town.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Filed Under: south hills raceway, Twin Falls raceway, Twin Falls racing
Categories: Events, Magic Valley News, Twin Falls Events, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top