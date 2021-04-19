Twin Falls Fire Department: One Killed in Early Morning Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a house fire late Saturday evening in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called to a house at just before midnight Saturday on the 300 Block of Fifth Avenue North.

One of the front rooms was on fire and a neighbor told firefighters someone could still be inside. Firefighters began searching for a person who was found unconscious and life-saving measures attempted, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Charles Walter McBride, 79, died of smoke inhalation.

Crews continued to work on the fire until it was extinguished at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The fire department is investigating the blaze. The identity of the decease will not be released until next of kin and be informed.