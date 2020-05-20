Twin Falls Fourth Of July Fireworks Show A Go!

We have been announcing cancellation after cancellation. It is so rewarding to announce some events that are still happening. So far the Twin Falls City has announced that the Fourth of July Firework Show is going to happen. We have an event that is happening people!

According to the City of Twin Falls website, the 2020 Independence Day firework display will be on Saturday, July 4th at approximately 10 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

There will be some social distancing guidelines in place, so please make sure that if you go to the event you stay at least 6 feet apart if you go to watch at the CSI campus. They are also still encouraging you to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people in your bubble. So you can go with less than 10 people as long as you stay away from other groups of up to 10 people.

If you do plan on going to the campus, just a reminder that at 9 p.m. the sections of Falls Avenue, Washington Street North, Cheney Drive and North College Road will all be closed to vehicles so no pedestrians get struck. Traffic may get a little backed up so if you are driving around those areas make sure you are patient. There will be delays.

Personal fireworks and alcohol are both prohibited if you plan on going to the CSI campus. Please be safe if you do go somewhere else to watch, don't drink and drive. And let's celebrate an event that isn't cancelled!