Anyone Else Notice Weird Things Going On At Twin Falls Gas Pumps?

Anyone Else Notice Weird Things Going On At Twin Falls Gas Pumps?

Greg

Are we the only ones that have noticed weird things going on at Twin Falls gas pumps? Even if you ignore the fact that gas prices are painful to my wallet, there are some other weird things going on.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

We have had four different instances where gas pumps around the area have acted strange. We had one person state that they were cut off from gas at a gas pump at $125 dollars. You would think that it was because the tank was full, but it wasn't. Yes, there was money on the card, no it wasn't overdrawn, there was no real explanation. I don't know what is stranger about this story, the pump cutting off or the fact that it still didn't fill his tank.

LorenzoPatoia
loading...

We got another similar story from a different gas pump at a different gas station. This person said that they were cut off at $75 dollars. Again, same scenario. There was money on the card, it was not overdrawn, and there was no reason it should have been cut off. Again, it is sad, but the $75 dollars did not fill up the gas tank.

jakob-rosen-CREDIT-unsplash
loading...

In another strange instance, this person was filling up their car and the pump handle clicked like the tank was full. We have all done that. But, the weird thing was that the pump said the tank was full when in all actuality, it had about 4 more gallons. They kept topping off the tank, the pump kept clicking, and another four gallons were put into the vehicle.

There is some strange stuff happening at different gas pumps around Twin Falls, other than the prices per gallon. The one thing that I have noticed about gas in my Kia is it appears that the gas mileage is not nearly as high. I am now getting about 18 miles to the gallon when I used to get 26 or higher. That could be my problem though, not a gas problem. I am sure it is due for some maintenance.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state

Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America, and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Filed Under: gas prices, gas pumps, Twin Falls, Twin Falls gas
Categories: Events, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top