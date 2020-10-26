Twin Falls Halloween Night Forecast Dry With Likely Frost Warning

While it's not entirely known how many Twin Falls kids will be taking to the streets Saturday evening to collect candy throughout the city, the Halloween weather forecast is currently a dry, but cold one.

Halloween is this Saturday. With the Monday afternoon announcement by Governor Brad Little that Idaho has headed back to stage-three of the state COVID-19 safety rebound plan, Halloween spirits might need some raising. Unless you plan on trick or treating or gathering with more than 50 people, your Halloween plans need no changing.

In between games, Candy Corn Jell-O shots, repeat trips to the taco bar and the Halloween music playlist my wife is currently planning for our intimate Halloween gathering, I'll be heading outside to replenish candy and make any necessary decoration adjustments needed on Halloween night. We are not allowing revelers to our front door step, but will have an abundance of candy outside for trick or treaters to grab.

The October 31 Magic Valley weather forecast is calling for temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees by peak trick or treat time. This means that aside from a likely accumulation of frost on your front lawn, conditions should be dry for wandering the streets looking for candy.

The fact that this year's annual Trick or Treat on Bish's Street event was cancelled because of Coronavirus, we should expect area children aggressively pursuing a sugar fix. A light jacket over your child's costume should be all you need, unless they are dressing as a Cro-Magnon or Captain Underpants.