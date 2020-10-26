HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The search continues for a missing Utah hiker north of the Wood River Valley as snow falls on the area, meanwhile the sheriff's office is seeking two groups of people who may have seen the woman.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins, winter weather has challenged the search for Fern Baird in the Prairie Peak area, north of Ketchum, with blow freezing night-time temperatures and a fresh blanket of snow. Despite the hardship, searchers are continually looking for the Park City, Utah woman who was reported missing on Thursday, October 22, after she had gone on a hike on Monday, October 19. Her vehicle was found at the Prairie Creek trailhead where she could have gone in multiple directions.

The sheriff's office is hoping to contact several people that may have come in contact with the woman sometime during her hike, “We are continuing to seek information from the public,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins. “We are interested in speaking with an unknown Boise couple and also a party of five hikers from Tulsa, Oklahoma that both hiked either the West Fork drainage of Prairie Creek or to Prairie Lake on October 19, 2020. These individuals may have information or saw Baird hiking that day,” added Harkins in a statement.

The focus on the search has been in Prairie Lakes, Minor Lakes, Norton Lakes, and Mill Lake, which are at elevations of 7,100 feet to 9,200 feet. A large contingent of searchers, including Idaho National Guard helicopters, drones, people on horseback and motorcycles, three search dogs, and people on foot. The woman's family is offering a reward of $25,000 for information the leads to her return. Baird is 5'5" tall and about 115 pounds. The last image of her showed she was wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and a black fanny pack.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office