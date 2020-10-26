Second Person Dies Five Days After Rollover Near Greenleaf

GREENLEAF, Idaho (KLIX)-A second person has died from their injuries following a rollover crash near Greenleaf last weekend.

According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, 34-year-old Tannessa Abbott, died on Friday, October 23, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being admitted there on October 18, when the car she was in rolled. According to Idaho State Police in a previous press release, Abbott was a passenger in a 2004 Toyota Sienna when it rolled at around 1:37 a.m. on Friends Road.

Scotty Abbott, 31, of Nampa, had been driving and went off the shoulder and rolled the car. Both of them were not wearing seat belts and had been thrown from the car. The two were taken to the hospital where Scotty Died. At the time of the crash, ISP identified Tannesa with the last name Cavaness.