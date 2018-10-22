Twin Falls Hospital Hosting Weight Loss Event With $10,000 Payout

Greg Jannetta

St. Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls is encouraging individuals who wish to lose weight to join them this weekend for the start of their annual fitness challenge. The winner(s) will receive a cash award of $10,000.

Saturday, October 27, is the start date of St. Luke's Magic Valley FitOne Weight Loss Challenge . According to information found on the FitOne website , a kick off health fair will be held at the Health/Science Building at the College of Southern Idaho, beginning at 7 AM on Saturday. This gathering is where those interested will participate in their first weigh-in.

A prize of $10,000 will be split between those who meet all requirements once the contest ends in September of 2019, according to the official rules page .