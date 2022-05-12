It didn't take long but the new owners of where Canyon Rim Creamery was have officially come forward, and the news should be very exciting to those in Twin Falls. Last week, Canyon Rim Creamery closed its doors and it left a few wondering what would fill the spot. The owner of Canyon Rim verified that they had sold and the new owners would be releasing a statement. That statement was released, and we now know what will be filling the opening space.

Reed's Dairy Store Coming to Twin Falls

While Canyon Rim Creamery had a deal with Reed's Dairy, now Reed's will be taking over the space entirely and opening their sixth dairy store in the state of Idaho. They will host their grand opening on Friday, May 20 with the store opening to the public at 2 PM on that day. Some of what Canyon Rim offered will continue as Reed's Dairy will serve Reed's handmade ice cream and grilled cheese lunch specials.

About Reed's Dairy Stores in Idaho

Along with ice cream and grilled cheeses, Reed's will have milk, eggs, cheese, and other items as well. This will be the sixth store in the state, with the others being located in the Boise area, Kuna, Ammon, and Idaho Falls. The main dairy was founded in 1955 and is located in Idaho Falls, so you know everything will be fresh and local. For those that enjoy Reed's this will be a welcomed addition to Twin Falls and will be opening in time for the summer season.

While it is sad to see Canyon Rim close, it is exciting to see that things have not changed as much as people thought they could have. With summer approaching, the more ice cream options the better, and Reed's is one of the best around. Make sure to stop by next Friday for the grand opening of Reed's Dairy store in Twin Falls and enjoy some ice cream, grilled cheese, and locally produced milk.

