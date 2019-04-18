Canyon Rim Creamery Hosts Grand Opening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A new ice cream shop in Twin Falls will host its grand opening on Friday and Saturday.

Troy and RoLynne Hendricks held a soft opening of their new shop, Canyon Rim Creamery, late last month but have planned many family events for its grand opening over the next two days.

Events kick off with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by “Family Night” from 6 to 10 p.m. in which every 50th customer gets a free scoop of ice cream. The shop has events planned throughout the day on Saturday.

Canyon Rim Creamery, 163 Cheney Drive W., Suite 100, sells Idaho Falls-based Reed’s Dairy ice cream. The couple said they fell in love with the product when they lived in that area before moving to Twin Falls in 2015. Ever since, they considered ways to bring the ice cream to the local market. Alan Reed agreed to work with the Hendricks and their dream came true.

The creamery keeps 24 flavors of ice cream in its dipping BIN, but will rotate flavors throughout the year, including at times offering holidays flavors. Customers may also buy lunch, such as soup and grilled cheese sandwiches, and purchase ice cream, cheese curds and chocolate milk to take home.

To help customers get familiar with the new creamery and its offerings, the owners have planned the following for Saturday:

10 a.m.-noon: photo with the Easter Bunny

Noon-2 p.m.: drawing contest

2-4 p.m.: face painting

6-8 p.m.: Easter cup hunt, in which discount stickers are at the bottom of random cups

8-9 p.m.: “Year of Free Scoops” raffle (must be present to win)

9-11 p.m.: Prom Night (50 percent with Instagram photo)

Troy Hendricks previously told News Radio 1310 that he is excited to meet customers and see their reaction when they taste the product that he and his family fell in love with years ago.

“I think I’m mostly excited about interacting with the public, seeing the expression on people’s faces when they try the ice cream,” he said.