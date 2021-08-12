Twin Falls ID Spirit Halloween Banner Is Up; Days From Opening

Halloween is only 11 weeks away, but who's counting. As I drove past the Magic Valley Mall Wednesday, there was that all too familiar black and orange banner in all its splendor.

Like many of you, I'm a gigantic Halloween fan; it runs in the family. It was about this time last year that the Twin Falls' Spirit Halloween store began hiring season staff, and stocking shelves and aisles. August 18 of 2020, the signs were up, and I got my first peek inside.

While there are presently no signs at the entrance of the old Shopko building, at 1649 Pole Line Road East, the banner is a good sign things are going to start getting busy inside real quick. The store has historically hired new staff each Halloween season, so this year shouldn't be any different. If history repeats itself, and management is ready, the store should be somewhat open in the coming days.

Obviously, for Halloween fans, last year sucked. The virus prevented many kids from costuming up, and I know several people that blew off Halloween all together. We set up a table with candy outside on the sidewalk in front of our home, and only half of the treats were taken.

I just pray that the recent increase in new Covid variant cases among young kids levels out in the next couple of months, so we don't see a repeat of 2020. We wish the staff of the Twin Falls' Spirit Halloween store the best of luck with assembling their crew, and of course we can't wait to start perusing the aisles.

