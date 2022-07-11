The social media trend going around right now is "He/She is a 10 but..." and you fill in the answer that would break it for you, despite them being a solid 10 in the looks department. This is all meant to be fun. So we decided to have some fun with it. Twin Falls is a 10 but...

Disclaimer: this is meant to be funny. If you don't have a sense of humor, you probably shouldn't read this

Funky smells loading...

Twin Falls is a 10 but, it Smells Funny

This is 100 percent true. Twin Falls is an awesome place to live, work, and play. There are some funky smells around the area though. Between the dairy, the factories, and who knows what else, there are some interesting smells. If you ask anyone around here though, it smells like money. You learn to appreciate the smells though.

Shot of a young woman dancing in the nightclub bernardbodo loading...

Twin Falls is a 10 but, There is No Nightlife

I don't think this is a bad thing, but some people might. Twin Falls doesn't have a bunch of clubs and huge party scenes. The Brick House is a lot of fun, we have some amazing bars and places to hang out. Twin just doesn't have a ton of dancing, club, or party stuff. Which is fine by us.

Fast food items like hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and pizza wildpixel loading...

Twin Falls is a 10 but, There Are Too Many Food Options

How do I pick where to go for lunch or dinner? There are way too many amazing restaurants that I end up spending all my money eating out. There is something for everyone around Twin Falls. From the quaint diners like Norms and Depot Grill to the higher-end eating establishments like Elevation, Redhawk, and Milner's, to everything in between. It is hard to make a decision.

Benito Baeza Benito Baeza loading...

Twin Falls is a 10 but, You Will Fall in Love Too Fast

Within 15 minutes of being in Twin Falls, you will fall in love. The sights are beautiful, the people are amazing, and it is just too easy to fall in love. I dare say, love at first sight.

Power Out At 5 Points loading...

Twin Falls is a 10 but, the Roads can be Confusing

I say CAN be confusing because once you get used to it, it is not bad. Once you understand how 5 points work and that downtown Twin Falls is basically a diamond in the middle of town with a few one-ways, it gets pretty easy to navigate.

Nadianb Nadianb loading...

Twin Falls is a 10 but, It Turns You Into A Meat Snob

Once you have a fresh cow, elk, deer, and bison from around the area, you will instantly taste the difference. Hunting your own makes it taste that much better too. It gets a little difficult to go back to store-bought meats once you have tried the freshest and best stuff around here. Now I need to go find someone to go in on a cow with me.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.