Twin Falls Is Having A Tea Party Full Of Princesses

Where were these kind of events when I was a kid! I would have totally gone to a Royal Princess Tea Party! Plus, this one is for a good cause.

According to their Facebook page , Jensen Jewelers partnered with Operation Christmas Child to host a princess tea party. There are going to be over 20 princesses and princes attending the event and all the proceeds go to help Operation Christmas Child.

For those who don't know what that it, the project sends shoe box gifts to children around the world during Christmas.

There will be tons of crafts, activities and special entertainment. You do need tickets to get in and they are $20 for general admission. However, you can also be a Princess of the Day for $60 which includes a goody bag and a REAL TIARA from Jensen Jewelers. A REAL TIARA OH MAN! Who doesn't want a tiara? You can get ticket information here or follow their Facebook event to get more information .