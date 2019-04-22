Authorities Seek Person of Interest in Jerome Homicide Case

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a year-old homicide case.

Authorities are looking for 24-year-old Ismael Nieto-Duran, the sheriff’s office said in a news release sent to News Radio 1310 on Monday. It said the homicide happened in February 2018.

Nieto-Duran is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In 2018 the sheriff's office investigated the death a 21-year-old man whose body was found in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 lying in the middle of the road in the area of 200 East and 400 North, according to a Feb. 7 article by News Radio 1310 .

The sheriff’s office said at the time that there were signs of foul play and the death was being investigating as a homicide.

Anyone with information about Nieto-Duran’s whereabouts, or any information related to the crime, should contact Det. Olson at 208-595-3312 or Det. Reid at 208-595-3311.