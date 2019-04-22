New Local Contest Includes 4-Pack Of Shoshone Laser Show Tickets

Southern Idaho Tourism has just announced a contest on its Facebook page that gives people a chance to win a great prize package that includes tickets to the first evening's Lights and Laser performance.

The 2019 Shoshone Falls Lights & Laser Shows are taking place May 15-18. Southern Idaho Tourism announced Sunday (April 21) on its Facebook page a new contest where your comments could win you an absolutely killer prize, which includes four tickets to the May 15 show, four canyon zip line passes , an overnight stay for two at the Blue Lakes Inn and a $100 gift card to the Anchor Bistro & Bar.

Just visit the tourism Facebook page, look for the contest chain (above) and send a comment for your opportunity to win this amazing prize. Multiple comments are allowed, according to the details. The winner will be announced on May 1.

For more details about Southern Idaho Tourism, click here .