Twin Falls Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop Posts Opening Date

According to their website, Jersey Mike's sub shop in Twin Falls is scheduled to open their doors on April 10, 2019.



Jersey Mike's is one of several new businesses that will be opening over the next several months in the complex on Cheney across from Walmart in Twin Falls. They recently listed a scheduled opening date of April 10 on their website . Just keep in mind, restaurant openings are hard to predict so the date is subject to change.

According the Jersey based chain, their red-wine vinegar and olive oil blend is what sets them apart. They also boast that they cook their USDA top round roast beef in-store.

Jersey Mike's will offer up cold and hot subs, wraps and desserts. Speaking of desserts, I found this interesting item on their menu called ' Tastykakes '. They're described as an "Iconic Northeast baked dessert in assorted flavors". I suspect these might be a regional item, so there's a chance that Tastykakes will not be offered when Jersey Mike's opens in Twin Falls.

Like any good business, Jersey Mike's will sport a rewards program that allows returning customers to rack up points from purchases to earn free food. They'll also offer catering for large parties and events.