The Twin Falls Public Library is a, sometimes forgotten-about, treasure. Every kid should spend some time at the library because it is way more than just books. The Twin Falls Public Library offers so much that families should take advantage of.

It's Free Entertainment

They offer so many things for absolutely free. The only time you are charged for anything at the Twin Falls Library is if you don't return a book on time. The library is so much more than just books, offering classes and events.

You Can Escape From Reality

One of the best ways to escape from reality is through fiction. You and your kids can become a wizard, a pirate, go on adventures they have always dreamed of, all inside a book. It sounds cheesy but it's totally true.

Make Friends Interested In The Same Things As You

The Twin Falls Library offers things like game nights, D & D, and Magic the Gathering nights. You can meet people with all the same interests from movies to music to games and literature.

Learn A New Skill

The Twin Falls Public Library offers to teach things like crocheting and knitting. You can learn how to do different floral arrangements, and learn cooking skills. There are so many different skill classes offered. They are even offering nature classes as well.

Learn A Bunch Of Things

The Twin Falls Public Library offers things like Space Camp, history lessons, and details on how stuff works. Not only can you take those classes, but you can get the books detailing all the things you want to learn about.

It's Great Family Time

The Twin Falls Public Library offers a lot of family-friendly things to do. They offer movie nights on occasion, crafting classes for parents and kids to bond, and so much more. The library really focuses on education, events, and good healthy family time.

Overall It Is Just A Lot Of Fun

Overall, going to the Twin Falls Public Library is just fun. Whether you are wanting to learn a new skill, meet some new friends or bond with your family, they offer something for everyone. And it is all free.

You can follow the Twin Falls Public Library and all their free events by checking out their calendar and social media pages. It is great for adults too.

