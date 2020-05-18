Twin Falls Library Offering Open Air Computer Lab By Appointments

During the Coronavirus pandemic there have been people without access to internet and computers. There are those who don't have them in their homes and rely on places like the library to help them. With everything closed things got harder. Now, the Twin Falls Public Library is offering outdoor computers to help people gain access online.

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and then again from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. the Twin Falls Public Library will have the outdoor computer lab, so to speak, available for use to people who need it. You must make an appointment if you want to use it and it is by hour increments so they can help everyone who needs it. Give them a call at (208) 733-2964 to make your appointment.

Monday through Friday from 10:00-12:30 and 2:00- 4:30, outdoor computers will be available for one-hour slots by... Posted by Twin Falls Public Library on Monday, May 18, 2020

They did say they will also be adhering to social distance guidelines and recommendations by the CDC so the computers will be wiped down and disinfected, there will be 6 feet between the computers and since the computers are outdoors it will help prevent any spread.

There are so many struggles going on right now with families and those without jobs. With job applications being online and going into stores more difficult, it is great that the library is providing this service to those who need it. And while you're there maybe check out a book or two, help get away from reality for a while.