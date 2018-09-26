Twin Falls Looking for New Firefighters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Twin Falls has begun the search to fill five new firefighter positions thanks to a federal grant. Earlier this week the city announced the hiring process had started to find candidates after the Twin Falls Fire Department was awarded a grant from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. The funds will go to offset the costs of hiring the new personnel by covering 75% of their salaries for first two years; it will cover 35% the third year. The city will cover a little more than $407,000 with the grant providing a little more than $655,000. “As the City grows, we are seeing an increased need for additional fire fighters. This grant program will allow us to hire the staff we need without being forced to absorb the full cost of the positions all at once,” said Fire Chief Les Kenworthy in a prepared statement. “Through our long term planning process, the City can build the full cost of the new positions into the budget incrementally, lessening the initial impact.” The city will take applications until October 19. There are some prerequisites such as you must be 18 when you apply, have graduated high school or equivalency, and have EMT Basic certification. More information available at (208) 735-7251 or hr@tfid.org