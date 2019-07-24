Twin Falls Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man is behind bars facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly having sexually exploitative material.

The Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says agents with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 36-year-old Alberto Gaeta on Monday, July 22. Gaeta was booked into the Twin Falls County jail.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Postal Service helped the ICAC investigate the case. People with any information on the exploitation of children can call local police or the ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.