Twin Falls Man Cited for Overloaded Boat That Sank Near Hagerman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man was given a citation for having an overloaded boat with 20 people on it when it sank Saturday near Hagerman on the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Travis Doty, 43, was cited for being over capacity on his vessel after the 22 foot Centurion Ski boat sank as it approached the docks near Thousand Springs Resort on May 30.

The sheriff's office originally reported there had been 17 people on the boat at the time, but after further investigation it was discovered 20 people had been on the boat that only has a capacity for 14 people. Of the 20 people onboard the boat nine of them were wearing life vests. Those on the boat included thirteen under the age of 20 and eight of them between the ages of 10 and 16 years old; the sheriff's office said all the children under 12 had life vests on. The owner told authorities he had 25 life vests on the boat.

The sheriff's office said the boat was approaching the docks when the wake came back over the boat and sank it, everyone was able to make it to shore safely. The day after Twin Falls County Search and Rescue with help from the Cassia County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered the sunken boat.