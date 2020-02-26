BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man could be behind bars until he is in his mid-90s for producing child pornography.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, Seth Johnson, who is 35-year-old, was handed a 60-year sentence for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a minor after a prior conviction for a felony sex offense.

“The 60-year sentence imposed by Chief Judge Nye will ensure the community’s most vulnerable members, young children, are protected from future predatory behavior by Johnson,” U.S. Attorney Davis said in a prepared statement. “The continued dedication and determination of federal agents to identify the victim, in this case, was nonpareil.”

Johnson was arrested in November of 2017 and federal agents discovered multiple images of child pornography on his cell phone. After an eight-month investigation, agents were able to identify the victim as an 8-year-old girl. Authorities say at the time the crimes were committed, Johnson was required to register as a sex offender for a previous rape conviction.