Two Injured in Twin Falls Rollover Crash, One Flown to East Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people had to be hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover in northeast Twin Falls Tuesday evening requiring one be flown by helicopter.

According to Twin Falls Police, officers were called out at around 7:30 to the 2000 block of Pole Line Road, just east of the mall area, for a Ford Ranger that had rolled. One 21-year-old passenger was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley with injuries and later released while the 21-year-old driver was flown by Air St. Luke's to an Idaho Falls hospital and released the next day. Police say the driver was headed west when he failed to merge from the two-lane down to a single-lane and hit the concrete barrier, causing the pickup to rollover into a ditch.

There were some intermittent traffic closures, but no major disruptions while police and crews cleared the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

