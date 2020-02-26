Twin Falls Man Involved in Crash on I-84

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man was hospitalized for a crash with a semi-truck in west Idaho Tuesday afternoon on the interstate.

According to Idaho State Police, 74-year-old Donald Cogger had been driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat and attempted to pass a semi on Interstate 84 at around 5 p.m.

ISP said in a statement Cogger struck the semi and rolled the Silverado, he was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Part of the interstate was blocked for about two hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene.