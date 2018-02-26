A Twin Falls martial arts school is offering a free bully prevention clinic on Feb 26 and 27.

Success Martial Arts in Twin Falls is sponsoring the "Bring a Buddy Bully Prevention Clinic " from 6pm - 7pm on Monday and Tuesday the 26th and 27.

The clinic is free to the community and will focus on teaching "healthy, assertive, respect based, non-violent solutions" to bullying.

You can learn more about the clinic on the Success Martial Arts Facebook page.