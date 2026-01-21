ICE is working with Idaho law enforcement. It’s not publicized, but federal immigration agents have been working some traffic stops with local officers and deputies, and if someone is here illegally, and worse, has an outstanding warrant, they’re going to a detention facility and eventually getting a ticket home. I have a lot of acquaintances, and some friends working in policing, and while immigration status isn’t a priority (local agencies don’t have bloated staff), they welcome the help, especially if it gets potential trouble off the roads and streets.

May God Bless Local and Federal Law Enforcement

Unlike sanctuary states and cities, I believe you’ll find most people in Idaho are fine with the effort. It may have an impact on some businesses that employ foreign and menial labor, but if that’s the case, then someone at the congressional level needs to work on improving guest worker programs (I guess it doesn’t attract a big voting block), but none of this is in the wheelhouse of law enforcement.

Defunding Any Law Enforcement is a Fool's Errand

I’ll repeat something I’ve mentioned in multiple posts: law enforcement doesn’t make the laws. It enforces laws. If you have an issue with your local police department, all the way up to federal agents, then vote for people who can change the laws. Again, the reason the hemp clothing crowd in Idaho plans to join a call for a nationwide general strike is that they know they don’t have the votes. The people who plan to call in sick or skip shopping on Friday are a blip on the radar. Most are the laziest people in their workplaces (probably stoned all day on the Job), and the tofu shops that will lose the business are owned by fellow travelers. The meat-buying public (most people in Idaho) will still be buying something tasty for the weekend grill.

