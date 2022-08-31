Magic Valley Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Baby
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A judge has sentenced a Magic Valley man to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a young child in Twin Falls. According to court records, Joshua Molina was handed his sentence on Tuesday by District Judge Benjamin Cluff on a first degree murder charge. Monlina was also sentenced for two counts of felony injury to a child (10 years each) and one count of misdemeanor injury to a child ( 10 years) all to be served consecutively. Molina was charged in 2017 for the death of 20-month-old Lyryck Jean Altom. Molina went to trial a second time and was found guilty of the charges in June by a jury.
