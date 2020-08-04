Twin Falls New Boutique & Tanning Store Has Cool State Decals

The newest boutique and tanning business in Twin Falls is getting ready to celebrate its first month at its 8th Avenue East location. They offer some great services not found at other area shops.

I first drove past The Tanning Shed & Rustic Boutique back in early July, when the signage was being hung and work was being done on the exterior of the building that sits at 333 8th Avenue East. I pass it everyday on my way to, and home, from work.

The business celebrated its grand opening on July 16, according to its Facebook page, which is full of video posts from owner Veronica Bennett updating the community on everything from new clothes, to freshly-printed state stickers and in-shop specials.

They are located just two streets from the 5-Points Intersection, and have signage in front of the location that gives boutique hours, prices on services and information on products. The boutique also has a rewards system in the form of a punch card, in which 10 tans earns the user a free one.

Greg Jannetta

The Tanning Shed & Rustic Boutique is open six days a week, and closed on Sundays. The boutique's Facebook page has a lot more information on its beauty, cosmetic and personal care products If you have any questions, you can phone them at 208-503-4747.

So, be sure not to let those tans fade, and stop in and say hello to our newest friends on 8th Avenue East and Blue Lakes Boulevard.