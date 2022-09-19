Work can weigh many of us down and life often gets busy, that we no longer make time to do the things we want to do. The routine goes on and on, and we continue to grind away to put food on the table and pay the bills. As time goes on the stress, the routine, and the lack of downtime take their toll and many of us find ourselves getting down, tired, and angry. It is at these times that we need to hit a sort of reset button, and that is when it is time to plan a vacation and escape the routine of everyday life and life in Twin Falls. While vacations are great and something to look forward to, you can often find yourself missing home a little. As you travel away from Twin Falls, it makes you appreciate certain things and miss them, but being in another place can also make you appreciate certain things more. These are the things that you miss when away from Twin Falls, and the things you are glad to be away from.

Glad to Escape: The People of Twin Falls

Credit: Digital Vision. Credit: Digital Vision. loading...

Getting away for a week or two can be nice to escape certain coworkers, neighbors, or perhaps the community as a whole. We all have those certain people we need a break from, and being hundreds or thousands of miles away can be nice. Usually, on vacation, many of us will avoid social media, and it helps us distance ourselves from the community that lives here. Rants and Raves pages can take a toll, as well as dealing with people in general. By going someplace else it is nice to be around a different culture and community for a week or so.

Miss: The People of Twin Falls

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

As much as escaping the people of Twin Falls is nice, it goes the other way as well. You miss your friends, coworkers, neighbors, and those you interact with that make everyday life joyful. Sometimes the time away makes you realize how much you enjoy them and miss them, and you can't wait to get back to share a story with them or pictures of the vacation you were on. As the phrase goes, 'absence makes the heart grow fonder,' and that seems to be true more often than not.

Glad to Escape: The Food of Twin Falls

Photo by Coffeefy Workafe on Unsplash Photo by Coffeefy Workafe on Unsplash loading...

This is not to knock down the eating options and restaurants of Twin Falls, as there are many good eating options here. This has more to do with when vacationing, all diets and bets are off. The best part of vacationing is pigging out and trying new local foods, wherever you go. It can be something local to the place you are, a small hole-in-the-wall shop, or a place for dessert, but eating local places you can't get in Twin or anywhere else is the best part of traveling away. These foods hit the spot just right that you can't help but wish you could order them in Twin, and that is true for anywhere you live or visit.

Miss: The Weather

Picture by Bill Colley. Picture by Bill Colley. loading...

This one may seem odd due to the way Idaho's weather does whatever it wants, but when you go to a place that is humid and muggy, you appreciate the dry heat of Idaho a little more. While Idaho weather has a mind of its own, it overall is decently pleasant. Unless you visit someplace like Hawaii, the Caribbean, San Diego, or the mountains, odds are your weather will be too hot, cold, or something else. When the fall and spring weather hits, there is no nicer place to be than in Twin. While winters are long and summers are hot, they still aren't as bad as other places.

Glad to Escape: The Weather of Twin Falls

Credit: Irina Igumnova Credit: Irina Igumnova loading...

While the weather may not be that bad, if you do decide to take a vacation to a tropical paradise where the weather is perfect year around, you won't be thinking twice about what the temperatures are like in Idaho. Sit back, enjoy a cocktail, and watch the waves without a care in the world. If you are escaping to the mountains for some cool mountain air or to enjoy some time on the slopes, you will likely not be thinking of the snow or air back in Idaho. Depending on where you end up, determines how you feel about the weather for your trip.

Miss: The Traffic

Blue Lakes/Pole Line loading...

While some may complain about the traffic in Twin Falls, especially on Blue Lakes and Pole Line, it is nothing compared to many other places. Visit any major city, and you will be missing the traffic back home. While yes, you don't get stuck behind a tractor or combine in cities, it is better than being in four or even eight lanes of nonmoving traffic. It makes you appreciate that there is usually movement, even if it is slow, here. Sitting in a rush hour downtown of a major city, will make you beg to get back to Twin Falls.

Glad to Escape: Small Town of Twin Falls

City of Twin Falls City of Twin Falls loading...

While the small town lifestyle is great and many of us enjoy it, it is nice being able to get away and be on a beach or in a major city, or a theme park from time to time. Life can get routine here, and getting away to see something bigger and not the same place you see every day is a nice escape. There is more to do, more shopping, more eating, and more options than you can get back home in Twin Falls. Sometimes it can be a little thing like having a Macy's or a Popeye's, or it can be having slides or rollercoasters to go down that Twin doesn't offer.

Miss: The Beauty of Idaho

Credit: Purestock Credit: Purestock loading...

When traveling, odds are you looking to go to a destination you have long to see, but sometimes they don't live up to the expectations. Seeing other places can make you miss the beauty that we are blessed with here. Not everywhere can match the mountains, the farmland, and the canyon that we are blessed with enjoying every day. Visiting big cities or overpopulated beaches or theme parks can make you appreciate the beauty we have here much more.

Glad to Escape: The Smells

Credit: Khosrork Credit: Khosrork loading...

While the fresh air of Idaho can be of great quality, some of the smells in our town are enough to make you need some time away. We all smell the factories, the cows, and some of the whiffs that the breeze picks up and brings into town. While most of us are used to these and they aren't as much of a burden as they once were, it is still nice to get away from them from time to time and take in some fresh ocean air, mountain air, or whiff a good ole lung full of smog. Maybe not the smog, but the smells of Twin can be a bit much at times.

Miss: The Peace and Quiet

Credit: christiannafzger Credit: christiannafzger loading...

One of the number one things about living in the Magic Valley is it is overall peaceful and quiet. There will be the occasional sirens, neighbors arguing, or anything else, but it is much quieter than most tourist places. It is nice to come home and not worry about honking cars, loud noises, or bright lights, but instead enjoy the peaceful, quiet lifestyle we all love and enjoy here.

Life is too short not to travel and enjoy seeing the world. We all need to take time to get away and hit the reset button, or else we burn out and life gets too routine. It is nice to escape, but it is also nice to come home to the Magic Valley and the state of Idaho after a long week or two away. Enjoy your trips, but be grateful you get to come back home here.

