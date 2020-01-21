Twin Falls Police Department Asking For Help Identifying Suspect in Car Vandalism Incidents
The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who is believed to be involved with car vandalism incidents that happened in the area over the weekend.
Police said they believe cars were vandalized on Friday night, January 17, or early Saturday morning on January 18.
If you have any information about the vandalism incidents or can identify the person in the pictures, contact Detective Jason Kelly at 208-735-7200.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app