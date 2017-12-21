Twin Falls Police: Don’t Let the Grinch Steal Christmas



Check out this video made by the Twin Falls Police Department, reminding Twin Falls residents not to let the Grinch steal Christmas.

Twin Falls police are coming up with some very creative ways to provide tips meant to make Twin Falls a better place. This video of the Grinch stealing Christmas from Twin Falls is no exception.

Remove valuables and secure your vehicles

Call the police if you suspect any Grinch is stealing packages from you or your neighbors

Find this and other helpful videos from the Twin Falls Police Department on social media.