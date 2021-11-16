Twin Falls Police Give Emotional Send Off And Happy Retirement To S/Sgt

Staff Sergeant Fustos with the Twin Falls Police Department signed off yesterday for his final time and is kicking off his retirement. S/Sgt Ron Fustos served the community of Twin Falls for 26 years.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department Facebook page, Fustos was number 129 and was hired by Twin Falls Police in 1991. This was all after Fustos graduated high school in 1985 and joined the military. He was a military police officer for the Army. After he was Honorably Discharged he worked for the Defense Police Department. Pretty amazing.

Apparently, it is tradition when someone from the department retires, there is a walk down the hallway where old coworkers, new coworkers, and family gather to give them cheers on to retirement. There were a lot of hugs in this video. You could tell he touched a lot of people's lives, and many more that we couldn't see here.

I can only imagine how hard it is to be a police officer, especially right now. I know it is getting harder and harder to fill positions. Thank you S/Sgt Fustos for your hard work and dedication over the years. That final sign-off had to hit a little differently.

Now, turn that alarm clock off, turn off the cell phone and the scanners, enjoy that extra bit of time with your family and have a wonderful retirement. Even if that means doing nothing for a little while, you have earned it. Thank you.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 100 years of American military history

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.