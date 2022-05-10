Twin Falls Police, thankfully and sadly, have only had one police officer killed in the line of duty. That was 83 years ago in 1939. The Twin Falls Police Department still honors that officer every year, including this one.

History Of Officer Craig Bracken

Officer Craig Bracken had been with the Twin Falls Police Department for three years before he was killed in the line of duty. He was 45 years old. When Officer Bracken was killed he left behind a wife and three children.

How Officer Bracken Was Killed In The Line Of Duty

According to records, Officer Bracken had stopped two people who were driving a stolen vehicle. At that point the 19 and 29-year-old suspects opened fire on Bracken, fatally wounding him. Bracken returned fire and injured the suspects but did not kill them. Both suspects were sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

The Twin Falls Police Honor Him Every Year

Every year on May 8th, the Twin Falls Police Department holds a memorial for Officer Bracken. The department also honored Bracken posthumously with the Medal of Valor in January 2000. A brave man lost his life in his attempt to make an arrest and paid the ultimate price.

While the story itself is a tragic one, it is also pretty miraculous that only one officer has been killed in the line of duty. There are so many brave men and women that protect us every single day, it is such a blessing they get to return to their families each night. While it is important to honor Officer Bracken, it is also important to honor those still around fighting the good fight for this community.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)