TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police have released images of a truck and trailer that were involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in south Twin Falls Sunday evening.

The images show a extended cab pickup pulling a single axle stock trailer. The vehicle is believed to have left the scene of a crash on Washington Street South and South Hills Road, also the junction of State Highway 74 by the water tower.

Police say 56-year-old Gary Griggs, of Twin Falls was killed when his motorcycle collided with the truck and trailer at the intersection at around 7 p.m. If you have any information call Detective Strassner (208) 735-7214 or Officer J.P. O’Donnell (208) 735-3445 with the Twin Falls Police Department. People can also call Crime Stoppers 208-343-COPS, and could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.