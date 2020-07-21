Shoshone Police Seeking Individual after Gas Station Incident

The Shoshone Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man caught on camera at a local gas station.

Shoshone Police posted images of the individual to their social media account hoping to identify and locate the person after what they call an incident at the gas station at around 1:25 p.m. Monday, July 20. Police say the person attempted to sell an item that they and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms "have strong interest in."

Police say the person may have jumped into a small, dark blue sedan and might have headed towards the Jerome area. If you have any information for Shoshone Police give them a call by calling the regional dispatch SIRCOMM at (208)324-1911 and ask for a Shoshone Police officer.