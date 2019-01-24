Cars Broken Into, Twin Falls Police Seek Suspects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police are looking for two suspects after a car was broken into and a purse stolen. Police released images who they believe may be involved in the crime that happened on Wednesday evening near Golds Gym.

A window was smashed on a parked car and a purse with bank and credit cards were taken by the suspects. They then tried to use the cards at an area retail store. If you have any information call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-7200 or email the investigating officer Salko Lilic at slilic@tfid.org.

Several people posted on social media saying there cars had been broken into this week with items taken from them. One at the Golds Gym and the other claimed it happened at the corner of Blake Street and Shoup Ave. Others claim car windows were broken into near Canyon Ridge High School. Police have only mentioned the one incident so far and haven't said if the incidents are related.