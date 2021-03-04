Rexburg Police Searching for Teen Runaway

REXBURGN, Idaho (KLIX)-Eastern Idaho police are looking for a teen that ran away from her home in Rexburg. According to the Rexburg Police Department, 17-year-old Kaidyn Barkes was last seen the evening of Saturday February 27, at her home.

At the time she had been wearing a black jacket with the work "Cali" on it, she also had blue shorts and red and black pants. Kaidyn is about 134 pounds, with blue eyes, and blond hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts call the Rexburg Police at 208-372-5001, or 911. The Hailey Police Department shared the Rexburg Police Department's post about Kaidyn saying she had ties to the area.