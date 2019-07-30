TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls authorities have asked the public to help identify a person of interest after a car was stolen and credit cards were used to make purchases around town.

The Twin Falls Police Department posted a photo of the person of interest Monday afternoon asking for help identifying the male who appears to be at a checkout counter. According to police, a garage was broken into early Monday morning in the northwest part of Twin Falls and a car was stolen and cards from a wallet were used later in the day to make fraudulent purchases at several places.

Twin Falls Police said on social media the car was later recovered. If you have any information on this crime, call police at (208) 735-4357.