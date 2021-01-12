Twin Falls Police Seek Information On Missing Teen

A Twin Falls teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Rylee Jordan Lindsey? Rylee, 17, is 5'11", and weighs 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and hasn't had contact with family in several days, according to his profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Lindsey was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black hoodie and blue jeans. Please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357 if you have any information that could help officers locate him.