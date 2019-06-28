Twin Falls Police Seek Man Wanted for Strong Arm Robbery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police says it is looking for a suspect involved in a strong armed robbery of a vehicle earlier this month.

Police say Christopher Garrett, also known as Topher, is wanted for aid and abet robbery with a $250,000 bond after a reported robbery of a vehicle on June 15. Police say the vehicle was later recovered in the Jerome area a couple days later. Police say Garrett is known to carry firearms and allegedly had a gun the night of the robbery in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls Police is asking people to call them if they know where Garrett is located, 208-735-4357.