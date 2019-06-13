TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department has shared surveillance images of a person of interest who may have tagged several businesses in downtown Twin Falls earlier this week.

News Radio 1310 first reported the graffiti Monday after being alerted by area business owners who were tagged. Twin Falls Police said on social media the vandalism happened during the early morning hours of Monday. A number of building on 3rd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South and Idaho and Hansen streets were hit with graffiti including the Glanbia Foods, St. Luke's Magic Valley Patient Financial Services, M&M Electric, Step-Ken Auto Pars, and A&P Enterprises.

Credit: Andrew Weeks, Townsquare Media

The suspect appears to have covered their face with a hood or something similar. Many of the markings had the word "sex" painted on the business walls. The Twin Falls Police ask that if you have any information on the person of interest to give them a call at 208-735-4357.