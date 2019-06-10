TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A number of business owners, managers and employees who came to work Monday morning found that their buildings had been vandalized over the weekend in old town Twin Falls.

Several buildings in the area of 3rd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South and Idaho and Hansen streets were marked with graffiti over the weekend, probably sometime in the early hours of Monday morning.

Surveillance footage from a security camera shows the tagging happened around 1 a.m. Monday, according to Bailey Beard, office manager at M&M Electric, one of several buildings that were painted with graffiti.

She said it is the first time the building was marked since she started working at the business more than a year ago.

The Glanbia Foods business office and St Luke's Magic Valley Patient Financial Services buildings also had been painted with graffiti. A common word painted on the marked buildings was the word “sex.”

Step-Ken Auto Parts, which is leased by a couple of different business owners, also was marked. Pat Hildreth, who runs A&P Enterprises out of the building, said graffiti in the neighborhood is nothing new.

The neighborhood used to be hit with graffiti quite often several years ago – it got so bad at one point that he stopped looking for it on the building, Hildreth said – though it hasn’t happened as often in recent years since Glanbia and St. Luke’s arrived in the neighborhood.

“It’s gotten better,” he said, “probably dropping by about 75 percent.”

News Radio 1310 has reached out to the Twin Falls Police Department for additional information.