The Twin Falls Police Department is seeking information on a person after a purse was stolen from inside a business last week.

The department shared a photo of a person of interest on their website seeking information about the persons identity.

Police say the purse was taken on Thursday last week from an address listed as the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles at Twin Falls County West on Addison Avenue.

If you can help police call them at 208-735-4357 or contact them on Facebook in a message.