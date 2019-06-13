The Salvation Army in downtown Twin Falls has announced they'll be giving away all items in their store on their last day open.

Last week the store announced they'd be shutting up for good on June 14. At that time they also said the Salvation Army would be starting a 50% off sale for the entire store located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Hansen Street.

For me, someone who often goes thrift shopping, it's sad to see stores like this close. They always offer something you might not find anywhere else. The items also likely tell a story we might never hear from the previous owner.

For anyone questioning whether or not they should take a gander and see if they find any hidden treasures at this store, stop heehawing it and just go. You never know what you might find.

If you feel bad just taking the items for free or want to donate to the organization, the store says they will be accepting any cash donations.

The Salvation Army store will be open at 10 a.m. Friday until they close their doors for the last time at 6 p.m.