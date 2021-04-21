Twin Falls School District Announce Summer Food Locations

Every summer the Twin Falls School District offers free grab and go lunches. This summer will be no different and the school district has announced where students can find those free meals.

The free food is for all children under the age of 18, it is important that is mentioned. The meals will be available starting May 25th through August 6th between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Some dates will not be available based on holidays and certain times of the summer.

Bickel Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Oregon Trail Elementary and Lughthouse Christian School will all begin serving the meals May 25th through August 6th with the exception of Monday May 31st for Memorial Day and Monday July 5th for Independence Day.

Canyon Ridge High School and South Hills Middle School will offer meals May 25th through July 2nd (minus Memorial Day)

Magic Valley High School will offer meals June 1st through June 17th.

For more information about the meals and the summer food service, go to the Twin Falls School District website. There you can also find any information about other Idaho food locations and what is going on at the Twin Falls School District.

During the summer lots of children go without meals for lots of reasons. Food insecurity is a big problem, but some kids don't know how to cook, don't have siblings to help and some kids just get so caught up playing they forget to eat. These meals help many families in need and many children regardless of needs.

