Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.

Don't Rave About Yourself

While many people get on to the rants and raves pages to rave about a certain employee, business, or event, it is rare to see someone rave about themselves but it has happened. Recently a person took to the rants and raves page to rave about a good deed they did. This is a nice way to spread positivity, but bragging about your deed, does take away from it a little. Raving about seeing somebody else do a good deed, is a much better use for the page, and is a way to pass along the good others are doing, instead of yourself. Posting about your good deed, comes across as a look at me, instead of a truly good deed.

Don't Attack Individuals

Ranting about a server at a restaurant, a bad customer service experience, or a bad encounter is one thing, but do not make it personal. These workers are humans and have feelings and personal matters, and you never know what could lead to your bad experience. It is ok to share your experience, but when a post turns into a reason to pile on the person and to get the community to dislike them then it is no longer ranting but has turned into venting. Share your bad experience, but leave the name-calling and attacks off the page.

Don't Sell Items

Rants and raves pages are not where you go to sell items or products you are looking to get rid of. There are buy and sell pages available for that. Keep the selling of products on the proper pages. If you are looking to make a deal, you may be the person that people are ranting about. If you want to rant or rave about a product you have bought recently, that is acceptable, so long as you don't look to resell it on the rants and raves page. Stick to the right pages and you will be ok.

Asking for Rants and Raves

It is understandable to want reviews on places when seeking help for work on your car, around the house, or looking for a place to eat, but that is also what Yelp is for. Getting local feedback is nice, but if you are always asking for rants and raves about places, you aren't contributing to the page. You have to take others' opinions with a grain of salt, as you don't know if they have a personal reason to throw a place under the bus, or if they had a bad experience, compared to many others that enjoyed the place and service. Limit asking others to rant and rave.

Ranting About Rants and Raves

This is ironic since it is what the article is about, but step lightly if visiting these pages to rant and rave about them. The users of these pages are strongly opinionated and do not take kindly if you decide to rant about the rants and raves pages. This goes back to attacking individuals, as you should expect to be ranted about if you do rant about these pages. Don't be too sensitive, but don't let people bully you either.

While there may not be any official rules for rants and raves pages, there are some guidelines that some in the area have not been following. You don't want to be someone that ends up being a topic on a page that people are ranting about. Use these pages how you see fit, but be prepared to be ranted about if you decide to do any of the above. Let the rants and raves begin.

