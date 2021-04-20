It is standardized testing season and I remember hating it so much. A Twin Falls Principal is hyping up her students Viking style, with drums and chants. Honestly, I may not be a Viking fan but I can appreciate the hype.

According to the Twin Falls School District Facebook page, the principal at Rock Creek Elementary School got a big drum out for the Skol chant, she is a Minnesota Vikings fan. While I can judge her slightly for that, I can commend her for hyping up her students getting them ready for the standardized testing that can definitely be draining.

Things like this is what is going to stick with students for the rest of their life. And big shout out to the teacher who brought in a little more flare with her trombone. They look like they are having so much fun and they are going to seriously kick those tests butt with a hype up session like that.

I know there is a lot of debate about standardized testing and whether or not it is really a positive thing for students. Putting those arguments aside, I think it is important for principals, teachers, superintendents and whoever else in the school to show their support for these kids in what can be a stressful time for some of them.

The only way this would be a better chant would be if it was "Go Pack Go" instead. Kudos Principal Cowger even if you have terrible taste in football.

